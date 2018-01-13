Senior Rebekah VanDijk makes UT-Arlington history at Arkansas State

UT-Arlington senior center Rebekah VanDijk sits all alone in the record book.
Thanks to career-high 18 rebounds, the Nazareth native became the first player in program history to record 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
HISTORY MADE! Rebekah VanDijk becomes the first player in @LadyMavHoops history to reach both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career!— UTA Athletics (@UTAMAVS) January 13, 2018
The senior has 1,437 points and 1,000 rebounds in her storied career! pic.twitter.com/qoNVuWTe3c
VanDijk finished with a season-high 31 points, but the historic night was spoiled as Arkansas State edged out UTA 85-80 on Saturday.
The double-double was VanDijk’s 42nd of her career, second among active Division I leaders, and her performance on the glass pushed her to 10th all-time in Sun Belt conference history.
Over four seasons, she has 1,451 points and 1,010 rebounds.
Congratulations to Rebekah! Leaving her legacy n more ways than one! Best thing is, she’s not done yet & neither is her team. Look for Bek & @LadyMavHoops to keep fighting! (She hit 1000 pts last yr on her dad’s bday this yr she hit 1000 Reb the day after) #thatsnocoincidence❤️ https://t.co/uOcCQ08ApG— Krista Gerlich (@CoachGerlich) January 14, 2018
