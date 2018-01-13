UTA basketball player Rebekah Vandijk is photographed during media day at UTA in Arlington on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.
UTA basketball player Rebekah Vandijk is photographed during media day at UTA in Arlington on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. Khampha Bouaphanh Star-Telegram

College Sports

Senior Rebekah VanDijk makes UT-Arlington history at Arkansas State

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

January 13, 2018 10:05 PM

UT-Arlington senior center Rebekah VanDijk sits all alone in the record book.

Thanks to career-high 18 rebounds, the Nazareth native became the first player in program history to record 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

VanDijk finished with a season-high 31 points, but the historic night was spoiled as Arkansas State edged out UTA 85-80 on Saturday.

The double-double was VanDijk’s 42nd of her career, second among active Division I leaders, and her performance on the glass pushed her to 10th all-time in Sun Belt conference history.

Over four seasons, she has 1,451 points and 1,010 rebounds.

