Will Tide roll? Or will Dawgs pounce? Our national title picks

Here are the Star-Telegram’s staff picks for tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
When we submitted our picks Alabama was a 3.5-point favorite.
_________________________________________________
STAFF PICKS
Drew Davison, Cowboys reporter
Spread: Georgia
Straight: Georgia
Record against spread: 21-17-1 (.553)
Record straight up: 18-21 (.462)
_________________________________________________
Brian Gosset, high school reporter
Spread: Alabama
Straight: Alabama
Record against spread: 14-24-1 (.368)
Record straight up: 15-24 (.385)
_________________________________________________
John Henry, reporter
Spread: Georgia
Straight: Alabama
Record against spread: 19-19-1 (.500)
Record straight up: 17-22 (.436)
_________________________________________________
Clarence Hill, Cowboys beat reporter
Spread: Georgia
Straight: Alabama
Record against spread: 23-15-1 (.605)
Record straight up: 25-14 (.641)
_________________________________________________
David Humphrey, editor
Spread: Alabama
Straight: Alabama
Record against spread: 19-19-1 (.500)
Record straight up: 18-21 (.462)
_________________________________________________
Carlos Mendez, TCU beat reporter
Spread: Alabama
Straight: Alabama
Record against spread: 22-16-1 (.579)
Record straight up: 24-15 (.615)
_________________________________________________
Stefan Stevenson, reporter
Spread: Alabama
Straight: Alabama
Record against spread: 15-23-1 (.395)
Record straight up: 18-21 (.462)
_________________________________________________
William Wilkerson, editor
Spread: Alabama
Straight: Alabama
Record against spread: 18-20-1 (.474)
Record straight up: 20-19 (.513)
_________________________________________________
Eric Zarate, editor
Spread: Georgia
Straight: Georgia
Record against spread: .20-18-1 (.526)
Record straight up: 21-18 (.538)
_________________________________________________
Peter Dawson, Sports-Business Reporter
Spread: Alabama
Straight: Alabama
_________________________________________________
STANDINGS VS. SPREAD
1. Clarence (.605)
2. Carlos (.579)
3. Drew (.553)
4. Eric (.526)
5. David (.500)
5. John (.500)
6. William (.474)
7. Stefan (.395)
8. Brian (.368)
_________________________________________________
STANDINGS STRAIGHT UP
1. Clarence (.641)
2. Carlos (.615)
3. Eric (.538)
4. William (.513)
5. Drew (.462)
5. David (.462)
5. Stefan (.462)
6. John (.436)
7. Brian (.385)
