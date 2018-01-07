College Sports

Will Tide roll? Or will Dawgs pounce? Our national title picks

By William Wilkerson

January 07, 2018 10:07 PM

UPDATED January 07, 2018 10:11 PM

Here are the Star-Telegram’s staff picks for tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

When we submitted our picks Alabama was a 3.5-point favorite.

_________________________________________________

STAFF PICKS

Drew Davison, Cowboys reporter

Spread: Georgia

Straight: Georgia

Record against spread: 21-17-1 (.553)

Record straight up: 18-21 (.462)

_________________________________________________

Brian Gosset, high school reporter

Spread: Alabama

Straight: Alabama

Record against spread: 14-24-1 (.368)

Record straight up: 15-24 (.385)

_________________________________________________

John Henry, reporter

Spread: Georgia

Straight: Alabama

Record against spread: 19-19-1 (.500)

Record straight up: 17-22 (.436)

_________________________________________________

Clarence Hill, Cowboys beat reporter

Spread: Georgia

Straight: Alabama

Record against spread: 23-15-1 (.605)

Record straight up: 25-14 (.641)

_________________________________________________

David Humphrey, editor

Spread: Alabama

Straight: Alabama

Record against spread: 19-19-1 (.500)

Record straight up: 18-21 (.462)

_________________________________________________

Carlos Mendez, TCU beat reporter

Spread: Alabama

Straight: Alabama

Record against spread: 22-16-1 (.579)

Record straight up: 24-15 (.615)

_________________________________________________

Stefan Stevenson, reporter

Spread: Alabama

Straight: Alabama

Record against spread: 15-23-1 (.395)

Record straight up: 18-21 (.462)

_________________________________________________

William Wilkerson, editor

Spread: Alabama

Straight: Alabama

Record against spread: 18-20-1 (.474)

Record straight up: 20-19 (.513)

_________________________________________________

Eric Zarate, editor

Spread: Georgia

Straight: Georgia

Record against spread: .20-18-1 (.526)

Record straight up: 21-18 (.538)

_________________________________________________

Peter Dawson, Sports-Business Reporter

Spread: Alabama

Straight: Alabama

_________________________________________________

STANDINGS VS. SPREAD

1. Clarence (.605)

2. Carlos (.579)

3. Drew (.553)

4. Eric (.526)

5. David (.500)

5. John (.500)

6. William (.474)

7. Stefan (.395)

8. Brian (.368)

_________________________________________________

STANDINGS STRAIGHT UP

1. Clarence (.641)

2. Carlos (.615)

3. Eric (.538)

4. William (.513)

5. Drew (.462)

5. David (.462)

5. Stefan (.462)

6. John (.436)

7. Brian (.385)

