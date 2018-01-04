Deion Sanders, seen here at Texas Motor Speedway, was all smiles as a head coach of Team Highlight at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Thursday. (David Kent/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT)
College Sports

DFW RB Washington stars in Under Armour All-America Game

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

January 04, 2018 06:59 PM

Stars were aplenty at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Thursday, but none raised their stock as much as a DFW running back.

Maurice Washington, a three-star uncommitted RB from Cedar Hill/Trinity Christian, scored the games first three touchdowns for Deion Sanders’ Team Highlight squad.

The first touchdown came after he broke a few tackles on a nice 21-yard run, to the delight of the former Cowboys star who ran from the sideline to the endzone to celebrate with him.

Team Highlight was set up with great field position after Longhorns signee B.J. Foster, the No. 1 safety in the country per ESPN, forced a fumble on Penn State signee Ricky Slade, the No. 2 RB in the country.

The second touchdown was the result of a 27-yard catch out of the backfield on a nice throw from UCLA QB commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Washington became the first player in Under Armour Game history to score a rushing TD and receiving TD.

But he wasn’t done. Washington started the second half off with a 65-yard kickoff return and later capped that drive with his third score from a few yards out.

Washington was one of the lowest-rated recruits in the game, coming in as the No. 415 player overall, No. 19 RB overall, and No. 54 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot, 175-pound back has offers from LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Nebraska among others. He’s projected to sign with the Huskers, per 247Sports.

Washington was one of three DFW area recruits in the game along with four-star DB Byron Hanspard (DeSoto), who has signed with Baylor, and four-star DT Calvin Avery (Dallas Bishop Dunne), an Illinois signee.

