DFW RB Washington stars in Under Armour All-America Game

Stars were aplenty at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Thursday, but none raised their stock as much as a DFW running back.
Maurice Washington, a three-star uncommitted RB from Cedar Hill/Trinity Christian, scored the games first three touchdowns for Deion Sanders’ Team Highlight squad.
The first touchdown came after he broke a few tackles on a nice 21-yard run, to the delight of the former Cowboys star who ran from the sideline to the endzone to celebrate with him.
Four-star RB Maurice Washington - @Mo_is_blessed with the score then gets some love from @DeionSanders.— FWST College News (@DFW_College) January 4, 2018
Washington is from Cedar Hill/Trinity Christian.#txhsfb #UAAllAmerica pic.twitter.com/ZV1GWU7nEu
Never miss a local story.
Team Highlight was set up with great field position after Longhorns signee B.J. Foster, the No. 1 safety in the country per ESPN, forced a fumble on Penn State signee Ricky Slade, the No. 2 RB in the country.
BJ FOSTER with the stick@nofear_2 @TexasFootball #UAAllAmericanGame pic.twitter.com/qfJIIioHYw— William Wilkerson (@Wilkerson_FWST) January 4, 2018
The second touchdown was the result of a 27-yard catch out of the backfield on a nice throw from UCLA QB commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Maurice Washington is showing out.@Mo_is_blessed with his second TD of the game on a deep catch out of the backfield.— William Wilkerson (@Wilkerson_FWST) January 4, 2018
Someone is getting a star. #txhsfb #UAAllAmerica pic.twitter.com/yynUPFFDiM
. @DeionSanders is PUMPED about @Mo_is_blessed TD to open scoring in #UAAllAmerica game. pic.twitter.com/1Evz2Q1vjq— FWST College News (@DFW_College) January 4, 2018
Washington became the first player in Under Armour Game history to score a rushing TD and receiving TD.
But he wasn’t done. Washington started the second half off with a 65-yard kickoff return and later capped that drive with his third score from a few yards out.
Third TD for @Mo_is_blessed.— William Wilkerson (@Wilkerson_FWST) January 5, 2018
No one else has any.#UAALLAMERICA #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/iSXvftjjx4
Washington was one of the lowest-rated recruits in the game, coming in as the No. 415 player overall, No. 19 RB overall, and No. 54 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.com.
The 6-foot, 175-pound back has offers from LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Nebraska among others. He’s projected to sign with the Huskers, per 247Sports.
Washington was one of three DFW area recruits in the game along with four-star DB Byron Hanspard (DeSoto), who has signed with Baylor, and four-star DT Calvin Avery (Dallas Bishop Dunne), an Illinois signee.
Comments