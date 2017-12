Bowl Picks: Can Aggies get by without Sumlin?

Here are the Star-Telegram’s remaining bowl picks - against the spread and straight up, including both College Football Playoff games on Jan. 1.

Dec. 29

Belk Bowl (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.): Wake Forest (-3) vs. Texas A&M, noon, ESPN

Sun Bowl (Sun Bowl, El Paso): No. 24 NC State (-6.5) vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m., CBS

Music City Bowl (Nissan Stadium, Nsashville): Kentucky vs. No. 21 Northwestern (-7), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Arizona Bowl (Arizona Stadium, Tucson): Utah State (-4) vs. New Mexico State, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Cotton Bowl Classic (AT&T Stadium): No. 8 USC vs. No. 5 Ohio State (-7.5), 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 30

Taxslayer Bowl (EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.): Louisville (-7) vs. No. 23 Mississippi State, 11 a.m.

Liberty Bowl (Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis): Iowa State vs. No. 20 Memphis (-3.5), 11:30 a.m., ABC

Fiesta Bowl (University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.): No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State (-2), 3 p.m. ESPN

Orange Bowl (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.): No. 6 Wisconsin (-6.5) vs. No. 10 Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN

Jan . 1

Outback Bowl (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa): Michigan (-7.5) vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Peach Bowl (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta): No. 7 Auburn (-9.5) vs. No. 12 UCF, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium, Orlando): No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU (-3), noon, ABC

Rose Bowl (Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.): No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia (-2), 4 p.m. ESPN

Sugar Bowl (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans): No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama (-3), 7:45 p.m., ESPN

STAFF PICKS

Drew Davison, Cowboys reporter

Spread: WF, NC State, UK, NMSU, USC, UL, ISU, PSU, Miami, SC, UCF, ND, OU, Bama

Straight: WF, NC State, NU, NMSU, USC, UL, ISU, PSU, Miami, UM, Auburn, ND, OU, Bama

Record against spread: 12-13 (.480)

record straight up: 10-15 (.400)

Brian Gosset, reporter

Spread: A&M, ASU, NU, Utah State, USC, UL, Memphis, PSU, Miami, UM, Auburn, ND, OU, Bama

Straight: A&M, NC State, NU, Utah State, OSU, UL, Memphis, PSU, Wisc., UM, Auburn, ND, OU, Bama

Record against spread: 11-14 (.440)

record straight up: 8-17 (.320)

John Henry, reporter

Spread: Wake, NC State, NU, Utah State, USC, MSU, ISU, UW, Miami, SC, UCF, LSU, UGA, Bama

Straight: Wake, NC State, NU, Utah State, OSU, UL, Memphis, UW, Wisc., UM, Auburn, LSU, UGA, Bama

Record against spread: 11-14 (.440)

record straight up: 10-15 (.400)

Clarence Hill, Cowboys beat reporter

Spread: WF, NC State, NU, Utah State, OSU, MSU, ISU, PSU, Wisc., SC, Auburn, LSU, UGA, Clemson

Straight: WF, NC State, NU, Utah State, OSU, MSU, ISU, PSU, Wisc., UM, Auburn, LSU, UGA, Clemson

Record against spread: 14-11 (.560)

record straight up: 16-9 (.640)

David Humphrey, editor

Spread: A&M, NC State, UK, Utah State, OSU, MSU, Memphis, PSU, Wisc., UM, Auburn, ND, OU, Bama

Straight: A&M, NC State, NU, Utah State, OSU, UL, Memphis, PSU, Wisc., UM, Auburn, ND, OU, Clemson

Record against spread: 12-13 (.480)

record straight up: 13-12 (.520)

Carlos Mendez, TCU beat reporter

Spread: A&M, ASU, UK, NMSU, USC, UL, ISU, UW, Wisc., SC, UCF, ND, OU, Clemson

Straight: A&M, ASU, UK, NMSU, OSU, UL, ISU, UW, Wisc., SC, UCF, ND, OU, Clemson

Record against spread: 15-10 (.600)

record straight up: 17-8 (.680)

Stefan Stevenson, reporter

Spread: A&M, NC State, NU, Utah State, USC, MSU, Memphis, PSU, Wisc., SC, Auburn, ND, OU, Clemson

Straight: A&M, NC State, NU, Utah State, OSU, UL, Memphis, PSU, Wisc., UM, Auburn, ND, OU, Clemson

Record against spread: 8-17 (.320)

record straight up: 12-13 (.480)

William Wilkerson, editor

Spread: A&M, ASU, NU, Utah State, USC, MSU, Memphis, PSU, Miami, SC, UCF, LSU, UGA, Clemson

Straight: A&M, NC State, NU, Utah State, OSU, MSU, Memphis, PSU, Wisc., UM, Auburn, LSU, UGA, Clemson

Record against spread: 12-13 (.480)

record straight up: 13-12 (.520)

Eric Zarate, editor

Spread: WF, NC State, NU, Utah State, USC, MSU, ISU, PSU, Miami, UM, UCF, ND, OU, Bama

Straight: WF, NC State, NU, Utah State, OSU, UL, ISU, PSU, Miami, UM, Auburn, ND, OU, Bama

Record against spread: 13-12 (.520)

record straight up: 13-12 (.520)

Peter Dawson Sports-Business Reporter

Spread: WF, NCSU, Northwestern, NMSU, USC, MSSU, PSU, Miami, Michigan, UCF, LSU, UGA, Clemson

Straight: WF, NCSU, Northwestern, NMSU, OSU, MSSU, PSU, Wisc., Michigan, Auburn, LSU, UGA, Bama

STANDINGS

Against spread:

1. Carlos (.600)

2. Clarence (.560)

3. Eric (.520)

Tied 4. Drew (.480)

Tied 4. David (.480)

Tied 4. William (.480)

Tied 5. Brian (.440)

Tied 5. John (.440)

6. Stefan (.320)

Straight:

1. Carlos (.680)

2. Clarence (.640)

Tied 3. David (.520)

Tied 3. William (.520)

Tied 3. Eric (.520)

4. Stefan (.480)

Tied 5. Drew (.400)

Tied 5. John (.400)

6. Brian (.320)