Jimbo Fisher to A&M: I know I come in here with great expectations

By Stefan Stevenson

December 04, 2017 10:56 AM

Jimbo Fisher was introduced as Texas A&M’s football coach during a press conference Monday morning in College Station.

Fisher had been the head coach at Florida State the past eight seasons. He takes over for Kevin Sumlin, who was fired last week after six seasons with the Aggies.

“I know I come in here with great expectations,” Fisher said. “We’re going to be driven to be the very best every day. We’re going to strive for excellence every day.”

Fisher signed a 10-year contract and will be paid $7.5 million a season. That makes him the third-highest paid coach in the country behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney

Fisher acknowledge the toughness of the Southeastern Conference West division, which includes Alabama, Auburn and LSU. Texas A&M, which moved to the SEC in 2012, is 25-23 in the SEC, including 19-21 since going 6-2 in its first season.

“I understand this league. I grew up in this league,” said Fisher, who was an assistant at LSU (2000-06) and Auburn (1993-98). “We understand everything that goes with it. I want to take Texas A&M somewhere they haven’t been and that’s the champions of the SEC and then a national championship. I think all the ingredients are here.”

Fisher said he wasn’t looking to leave Florida State but the opportunity at A&M was too good to pass up.

“It was an opportunity and a challenge that was out there that I just couldn’t pass up,” he said. “It’s an exciting time to be here at Texas A&M and I’m extremely proud to be your coach.”

Fisher said he’ll be an observer for the Aggies’ Belk Bowl game against Wake Forest in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 29. A&M assistant Jeff Banks will serve as the interim coach.

