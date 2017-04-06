UTA basketball coach Cross being mentioned in New Mexico’s search

1:16 NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace: We're going to win soon Pause

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

2:31 Manager Jeff Banister says Sam Dyson will stay Rangers closer

1:20 NASCAR stars do their rendition of Deep in the Heart of Texas

2:15 Ward's last second goal sends Keller girls past Mansfield

1:18 With two Spring practices left, TCU coach Gary Patterson likes where early enrollee Shawn Robinson stands

1:13 Trump border wall design unveiled by Fort Worth firm

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting