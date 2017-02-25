Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill' Pause

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler advances to semifinals

0:46 Texas transgender wrestler advances to state championship final

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:56 Police: One injured during armed robbery shooting in Dallas

1:22 Marc Veasey cleans a VA clinic

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story