Dickerson, UTA pair to be inducted to Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame

The Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017 will be inducted on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Dallas.
The Class of 2017 includes Ed Bell, Orien Brown, Kenneth Burrough, Dexter Bussey, C. H. Collins, Eric Dickerson, George Foreman, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Johnny “Lam” Jones, Audrey Reid-German, Rita Walter Taplin, J. W. White and Byron Williams. Collins will be inducted posthumously.
Bussey and Williams played football at Texas Arlington.
Bussey was drafted in the third round of the 1974 NFL Draft. He finished his 11-year career with 1,203 carries for 5,105 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 193 passes for 1,616 yards and five touchdowns.
Williams was originally drafted in the 10th round of the 1983 NFL Draft by Green Bay. He played three seasons with the New York Giants and had 59 career receptions for 1,097 yards and three touchdowns. He also played in the Canadian Football League and the World League of American Football.
UT Arlington ended its football program after the 1985 season.
Dickerson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. He played 11 seasons in the NFL with four teams and finished with 13,259 rushing yards. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. He was the second overall pick of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams after an All-American career at SMU.
The induction ceremony is sold out. Award-winning Fort Worth Star-Telegram journalist and long-time Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence E. Hill Jr. will be the master of ceremonies.
There will be a legends reception on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the African-American Museum. Tickets for the reception are $50.
For more information, call 214-235-7867.
