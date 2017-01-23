UT Arlington men’s basketball overwhelms Louisiana-Lafayette

Jalen Jones hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Kevin Hervey added 21 points, and Texas-Arlington won its third-straight game 108-71 over Louisiana Lafayette on Monday night at College Park Center.
The Mavericks (15-5, 5-2 Sun Belt), who topped 100 points for the first time since 2013, shot 40-for-70 from the field (57.1 percent) and hit 13 3-pointers. They also won the rebounding battle 52-36 and had 27 assists on their 40 field goals.
UT-Arlington led 40-31 at halftime and stretched it to double figures on a Jones 3 one minute into the second half. Jones’ basket sparked a 13-0 run and a 20-point Mavericks lead.
The Ragin Cajuns (13-7, 3-4) never made a serious run, and two Faith Pope free throws put UT-Arlington up 30, 99-69, with 2:15 remaining.
Bryce Washington finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette. P.J. Hardy added 14 points and Johnathan Stove finished with 12 for the Ragin Cajuns.
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (13-7): Washington 5-9 7-8 17, Miller 3-9 0-1 8, Stove 3-11 5-6 12, Wright 2-9 1-2 6, Bartley 4-13 1-4 10, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 2-5 0-1 4, Stalcup 0-0 0-0 0, Broussard 0-2 0-0 0, Aucoin 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 24-73 14-22 71.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (15-5): Bilbao 4-5 1-2 9, Hervey 8-13 3-3 21, Neal 3-9 0-0 7, Charles 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 7-11 2-2 21, Kiris 1-1 0-0 2, Pope 0-1 4-6 4, Harris 2-2 1-2 5, Muirhead 2-4 0-0 6, Kabadyundi 1-2 2-3 4, Wilson 6-10 2-3 14, Hawkins 4-6 0-0 9, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-70 15-21 108.
Halftime—Texas-Arlington 40-31. 3-Point Goals—Louisiana-Lafayette 9-31 (Hardy 4-8, Miller 2-4, Stove 1-2, Wright 1-4, Bartley 1-6, Brown 0-1, Broussard 0-2, Aucoin 0-2, Davis 0-2), Texas-Arlington 13-31 (Jones 5-7, Charles 2-4, Muirhead 2-4, Hervey 2-6, Hawkins 1-3, Neal 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Louisiana-Lafayette 34 (Washington 10), Texas-Arlington 48 (Bilbao, Hervey 8). Assists—Louisiana-Lafayette 15 (Wright 4), Texas-Arlington 27 (Neal 13). Total Fouls—Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Texas-Arlington 18. A—1,933 (7,000).
