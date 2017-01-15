UTA women misfire badly early, fall by 17 at Troy

UT Arlington fell behind by 18 points in the first quarter and hit just one of their first 17 attempts from 3-point range.
It was not a good Saturday for the Mavericks on the road in a showdown between teams that came into the game unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play.
Troy (12-4, 5-0 Sun Belt) built as much as a 28-point lead and posted an 85-68 rout of the Mavericks (11-4, 4-1).
UTA trimmed the huge deficit to 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Troy scored the game’s final seven points. The Mavericks wound up shooting 7-of-30 on 3-pointers.
Two separate 9-0 runs for Troy built up a quick 20-point lead for the Trojans, who led 31-13 after one quarter.
Christina Devers led UTA with 16 points, including 11 points in a third-quarter burst. Rebekah VanDijk scored 10 points and fell just one rebound short of her fourth consecutive double-double.
Putting three consecutive road games behind them, the Mavericks return to College Park Center at 7 p.m. Thursday when they welcome Louisiana-Lafayette. UTA will host Louisiana-Monroe at 2 p.m. Saturday.
