UTA men throttle Coastal Carolina, extend win streak to 10

Kevin Hervey scored 16 points, leading six players into double figures as UT Arlington shot the lights out after halftime to defeat Coastal Carolina 90-69 in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday at College Park Center.
The Mavericks (11-3) broke a 35-all halftime tie on a 3-pointer from Jalen Jones, never trailed again, led by as many as 25 and made 57 percent of their shots in the second half. Besides Hervey, Erick Neal scored 13 points, Drew Charles 12, Kaelon Wilson 11 and Jorge Bilbao and Nathan Hawkins 10 each.
Bilbao had a double-double with 10 rebounds as well and Neal notched a double-double with 11 of UTA’s 18 assists. Neal and Charles each hit four 3-pointers as UTA won its 10th consecutive game.
The 10-game streak is the second-longest in UTA men’s basketball history. The 2011-12 Mavericks set the record with a 16-game win streak.
Colton Ray-St Cyr led the Chanticleers, who were making their Sun Belt debut, with a career-high 22 points and Jaylen Shaw added 18. UT Arlington turned 17 turnovers into 18 points and outscored the Chanticleers 30-18 in the paint.
The Mavericks broke the game open with a 16-2 run in the second half to grab a 57-43 lead with a 11:53 remaining. UTA later forged a 69-47 lead with a 10-0 run.
UTA returns to action at 7 p.m. Monday against Appalachian State at College Park Center.
COASTAL CAROLINA (5-9): Beck 1-5 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, E.Wilson 2-9 0-0 5, Shaw 6-13 4-5 18, Ray-St Cyr 7-13 3-3 22, Williams-Powell 1-4 1-2 3, Bamba 3-3 0-0 6, Labinowicz 1-3 0-0 3, Robertson 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 24-59 8-10 69.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (11-3): Hervey 6-17 1-2 16, Bilbao 3-4 4-4 10, Jones 3-10 1-1 8, Neal 4-11 1-3 13, Charles 4-8 0-0 12, Kiris 0-0 0-0 0, Muirhead 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Kabadyundi 1-1 1-1 3, Bryant 1-1 0-0 3, Binzer 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 3-6 2-2 10, K.Wilson 4-8 3-4 11. Totals 31-69 13-17 90.
Halftime—35-35. 3-Point Goals—Coastal Carolina 13-37 (Ray-St Cyr 5-9, Robertson 3-7, Shaw 2-7, Labinowicz 1-2, Beck 1-4, E.Wilson 1-6, Williams-Powell 0-2), Texas-Arlington 15-38 (Charles 4-8, Neal 4-9, Hervey 3-9, Hawkins 2-4, Bryant 1-1, Jones 1-4, Pope 0-1, K.Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out—Coleman. Rebounds—Coastal Carolina 32 (Ray-St Cyr 7), Texas-Arlington 38 (Bilbao 10). Assists—Coastal Carolina 14 (Shaw 7), Texas-Arlington 18 (Neal 11). Total Fouls—Coastal Carolina 19, Texas-Arlington 9. A—1,892 (7,000).
UTA women prevail
The UTA women’s basketball team edged Coastal Carolina 60-58 Saturday at College Park Center in the opener of a doubleheader followed by the men’s game.
Cierra Johnson collected seven steals, 22 points and six rebounds to spark the Mavericks (9-3, 2-0 Sun Belt). Rebekah VanDijk registered her 31st career double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Coastal Carolina (5-6, 0-2) squandered a 13-point lead in the second quarter before falling.
UTA has a week off before opening its conference road schedule at Texas State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
