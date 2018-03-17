Grand Prairie boxer has early sights on Olympics

A goal is often defined as the object of a person's ambition or effort for a desired result.
Effort is an important part of the definition.
In sports, it's even more vital.
With that in mind, Tristan Kalkreuth is making the effort now to hopefully one day become an Olympic boxer.
Kalkreuth, a freshman at Grand Prairie High school, is the 2017 USA National Boxing Champion in the 152-pound welterweight youth division. He will represent the USA Boxing team in international competition this year. He will be participating in a boxing tournament in Bulgaria in April, but first will train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., for two weeks.
The 2020 Games of the XXXII Olympiad will be held in Tokyo, Japan.
Sounds like a long ways off, but it isn't and the work and the effort to get there begins now for Kalkreuth, who is coached by his father, Sean Kalkreuth.
"All of this is in preparation for the 2020 Olympics," Sean Kalkreuth said. "He's a pretty good athlete."
At 6-feet-2 inches and with a reach of 79 inches, Tristan trains five days per week.
"He's still growing and that is what's scary," Sean Kalkreuth said. "I bought him some shoes the other day and he said 'I can't wear these anymore.' I said uh oh. When it's all said and done, I think he'll be about 6-4."
Tristan uses Mondays and Wednesdays mostly for running and cardio work with some bag work thrown in. Tuesdays and Thursdays are for sparring, working on technique and skill training or basically learning the sport because Tristan is still a teenager.
"He's versatile. He can fight southpaw or he can fight conventional," Sean said. "If he needs to sit down and work and grind, he can do it. The preferred style is to be a stick-and-move counter puncher.
"For his height and weight, he's quick. He can move. He has decent power."
Tristan, who boxes out of the Irving Police Athletic league, is very athletic. He used to play basketball and soccer, two sports that require quickness and footwork. They have helped him in the ring.
"He's working out from 6 to 8:30 or 9, go home and grab a bite then do it again the next day," Sean Kalkreuth said. "It's challenging, but it's worth it."
Texas has always been a strong boxing state. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has produced many Olympians and world champions through the years.
Those boxers had similar goals and and were willing to put in the effort.
"He started boxing a 9 and competing at 10," Sean Kalkreuth said. "I asked him one day, 'why do you want to box?' Boxing is a weird sport. Somebody is trying to hit you and you have to hit them. He said, 'I just like hitting people.'"
Tristan has the passion for the sport and is putting in the effort.
Time will tell if he attains his goal, but it won't be from a lack of trying.
