Fort Worth boxer shakes more rust at Texas State Golden Gloves

A self-help speaker on the lecture circuit was said to be able to motivate people — not to mention increase sales goals — by saying things at seminars like “repetition is the mother of skill.”
For Fort Worth boxer David Fabela on Wednesday, repetition was the mother of victory.
Fabela worked over Fabian Navarro of Corpus Christi with a continual combination of devastating left hooks followed by straight rights in a conclusive decision victory in the quarterfinals of the 141-pound division of the Texas State Golden Gloves Tournament at the Will Rogers Memorial Center’s Watt Arena.
Fabela, the 2015 state champion who put the gloves down for almost two years before the regional tournament last week, will meet Austin’s Daytron Abdullah on Friday in the division’s semifinals.
“I knew he was going to be open from the left side, so I threw my left hook and followed up with a right,” said Fabela, who trains out of Reyes Boxing Club. “It kept landing so I kept throwing it.”
Fort Worth fighters went 2-2 on the opening night of the state tournament. Dallas and Houston each went 3-1. The tournament continues with 14 bouts scheduled for Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. Four Fort Worth fighters are on the card.
In addition to Fabela, Q. Barton advanced to the semifinals of the 165-pound division. Barton was the better boxer in a decision victory over Robby Geiselman of East Texas. Barton, who forced an eight-count on Geiselman in the third round, will face Austin William on Friday. William was a winner by TKO in the second round over Ali Tovar of Rio Grande Valley.
The 22-year-old Barton, a Grand Prairie resident who works in promotions at K104 FM, enters with a deficiency in experience. He advanced to his first state tournament after only one year of boxing.
“I was very pleased,” said trainer Rob Casado of Dark Horse Boxing. “Going into the second round I had to push his button, and that’s exactly what he did in that third round. He gave a hell of a performance in the first round.”
In the 123 division, Fort Worth’s Jordan Najar lost a close decision to another Houston boxer, Martel Washpun. Tevin Watson, an East Fort Worth Police Athletic League competitor, lost a decision in the 201, the heavyweight division, to Peter Villanueva of Austin.
Najar was vying for a rematch against Dallas’ Angel Alejandro, a favorite in this division without a defending champion. Last year’s champion, Joel Ambriz of Fort Worth, did not return to the Gloves this year.
Likewise in the 141, Vergil Ortiz, the defending champ, moved on to the professional ranks with Oscar De La Hoya.
It’s open for the taking, and Fabela looked to be a contender to fill those shoes on Wednesday.
Endurance remains a concern with the 20-year-old. After having not boxed since the national tournament in May 2015, there are concerns about fatigue. So far, that hasn’t been an issue, though he believes his chance to end the fight early Wednesday was hampered because he was winded.
He threw a lot of punches, including one of his patented left hooks that backed up Navarro and necessitated an eight-count in the third round.
“I thought I was going to get him down,” Fabela said. “I was really looking to put him away, but I don’t have that much wind in me right now. As each fight goes, I’m improving. It’s coming back. It’s getting there.”
Wednesday’s results
123 pounds quarterfinals: William Sepulveda, El Paso, d. Alex Ybarra, Corpus Christi, dec.; Isaac Lopez, Austin, d. Elijah Garcia, Twin Cities, RSF (Round 2); Angel Alejandro, Dallas, d. Dimas DeLeon, Rio Grande Valley, dec.
141 pounds quarterfinals: David Fabela, Fort Worth, d. Fabian Navarro, Corpus Christi, dec. Raul Manrique, Dallas, d. Issac Luna, El Paso, dec.; D’Angelo Keyes, Houston, d. Christian Roman, dec.
152 pounds first round: Alex Donis, Houston, d. Timmy Ruiz, Lubbock, RSF (Round 1).
165 pounds quarterfinals: Q. Barton, Fort Worth, d. Robby Geiselman, East Texas, dec.; Austin William, Houston, d. Ali Tovar, RSF (Round 2); Noah Jones, Dallas, d. Anthony Flores, Austin, dec.; Jorge Tovar, El Paso, d. Damian Guarjado, Corpus Christi, dec.
201 pounds quarterfinals: Peter Villanueva, Austin, d. Tevin Watson, Fort Worth, dec.; Luther McAfee, East Texas, d. Elton Dublin, dec.
Thursday’s bouts
114 pounds quarterfinals: Jovany Carrillo, Dallas, vs. Jorge Orocio, Rio Grande Valley; Israel Ibarra, East Texas, vs. Ephraim Bui, Houston; Joshua Montoya, Lubbock, vs. Jesus Guzman, Fort Worth.
132 pounds quarterfinals: John Torres, Corpus Christi, vs. Cesar Cantu, Rio Grande Valley; Julian Duron, El Paso, vs. Allen Quin, Austin; Moises Molina, Dallas, vs. Oscar Perez, Houston; Jordan Pace, Fort Worth, vs. Gabriel Vargas, Lubbock.
152 pounds quarterfinals: Daniel Cantu, Austin, vs. Shomari Wilson, Dallas; Victor Aranda, El Paso, vs. Winford Page, East Texas; David Rubio, Fort Worth, vs. Alex Donis, Houston; Ysrael Barboza, Corpus Christi, vs. Robert Castro Jr., Rio Grande Valley.
178 pounds quarterfinals: Kenyotta Henderson, East Texas, vs. Delyon Taylor, Twin Cities; Malcome Childs, Houston, vs. Rafael Gaitan, Fort Worth.
201-plus pounds quarterfinals: Eric Briggs, Houston, vs. Juan Garza, Corpus Christi.
