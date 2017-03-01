2017 Texas State Golden Gloves pairings set

The Texas State Golden Gloves will be held today through Saturday at Watt Arena on the Will Rogers Complex.
Fights will be held each night beginning at 7 p.m.
Four Fort Worth boxers are in action on opening night. They are Jordan Najar, David Fabela, Quran Barton and Tevin Watson.
The 92nd Golden Gloves national tournament will be May 1-6 in Lafayette, La.
Here are Wednesday’s pairings
123 pounds
William Sepulveda (121.8), El Paso vs. Alex Ybarra (121.4), Corpus Christi
Isaac Lopez (121.8), Austin vs. Elijah Garcia (118.4), Twin Cities
Angel Alejandro (122.2), Dallas vs. Dimas Deleon (121.2), Rio Grande Valley
Jordan Najar (122.2), Fort Worth vs. Martel Washpun (122.2), Houston
141 pounds
David Fabela (138.4), Fort Worth vs. Fabian Navarro (136), Corpus Christi
Raul Manrique (135.6), Dallas vs. Issac Luna (139.4), Lubbock
D’Angelo Keyes (137.2), Houston vs. Christian Roman (138.8), Rio Grande Valley
152 pounds
Alex Donis (149), Houston vs. Timmy Ruiz (151.6), Lubbock
165 pounds
Robby Geisleman (164), East Texas vs. Quran Barton (163.3), Fort Worth
Ali Tovar (158.6), Rio Grande Valley vs. Austin William (160.8), Houston
Noah Jones (163), Dallas vs. Anthony Flores (164.4), Austin
Damian Guajardo (161), Corpus Christi vs. Jorge Tovar (163.6), El Paso
201 pounds
Tevin Watson (186.4), Fort Worth vs. Peter Villanueva (194.8), Austin
Elton Dublin (195), Dallas vs. Luther McAfee (200.6), East Texas
