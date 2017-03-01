Boxing

March 1, 2017 9:23 AM

2017 Texas State Golden Gloves pairings set

By David Humphrey

The Texas State Golden Gloves will be held today through Saturday at Watt Arena on the Will Rogers Complex.

Fights will be held each night beginning at 7 p.m.

Four Fort Worth boxers are in action on opening night. They are Jordan Najar, David Fabela, Quran Barton and Tevin Watson.

The 92nd Golden Gloves national tournament will be May 1-6 in Lafayette, La.

Here are Wednesday’s pairings

123 pounds

William Sepulveda (121.8), El Paso vs. Alex Ybarra (121.4), Corpus Christi

Isaac Lopez (121.8), Austin vs. Elijah Garcia (118.4), Twin Cities

Angel Alejandro (122.2), Dallas vs. Dimas Deleon (121.2), Rio Grande Valley

Jordan Najar (122.2), Fort Worth vs. Martel Washpun (122.2), Houston

141 pounds

David Fabela (138.4), Fort Worth vs. Fabian Navarro (136), Corpus Christi

Raul Manrique (135.6), Dallas vs. Issac Luna (139.4), Lubbock

D’Angelo Keyes (137.2), Houston vs. Christian Roman (138.8), Rio Grande Valley

152 pounds

Alex Donis (149), Houston vs. Timmy Ruiz (151.6), Lubbock

165 pounds

Robby Geisleman (164), East Texas vs. Quran Barton (163.3), Fort Worth

Ali Tovar (158.6), Rio Grande Valley vs. Austin William (160.8), Houston

Noah Jones (163), Dallas vs. Anthony Flores (164.4), Austin

Damian Guajardo (161), Corpus Christi vs. Jorge Tovar (163.6), El Paso

201 pounds

Tevin Watson (186.4), Fort Worth vs. Peter Villanueva (194.8), Austin

Elton Dublin (195), Dallas vs. Luther McAfee (200.6), East Texas

