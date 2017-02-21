With his wife out of the sport, Weslee Parker seeing where boxing can take him

Those in the profession of such things as marriage counseling insist that there is no substitute for shared quality time between husband and wife.
To that end, Weslee Parker suggested to his wife that the couple take up boxing.
And she said yes.
Couples who box together, presumably stay together … unless, of course, it’s against each other, not under the Queensberry rules, or over a missing $100 in the savings account.
Bailey Parker’s boxing career ended long ago. She decided weight lifting was more her style. But Weslee, 25, is still at it.
On Tuesday, he made his first appearance in the Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves Tournament at Watt Arena, defeating Andrew Fulfer in the 141-pound Men’s Novice division. He advanced to the semifinals of the division on Friday night.
“Me and my wife decided to get into it … just something in common to do,” said Parker. “It’s always been in my family. I loved it and we got into it. I’ve progressed and kept going in it.”
The regional tournament continues through Saturday. The winners of the open divisions will advance to the state tournament next week at Watt Arena.
Open division bouts begin tonight with five matches, including two in the 132-pound semifinals.
Parker met his wife at a church camp at the Riverbend Retreat Center in Glen Rose. At 5-0 now as an amateur, it’s safe to say he hasn’t yet fallen as hard as he did the day he met Bailey. The day after he graduated from Grand Prairie High School, he moved to Bailey’s hometown, San Angelo, to make courtship more manageable.
A year later, the two were married. Shortly after, they were in San Antonio, where she worked as a civilian in the military. They live in Fort Worth now after Bailey’s transfer to Joint Reserve Base at Carswell.
For both, it’s all family and supporting their burgeoning brood. The two have twin girls approaching 2 years old and a baby boy on the way.
Weslee Parker will soon wrap up a five-year electrician apprenticeship program through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. In a few weeks, he’ll take his journeyman’s exam.
That’s his life, and right now it includes boxing. He works out five days a week at The Gym in Arlington, trained by his cousin.
Where it leads, who knows. That’s not the point.
“I’m just kind of flying by the seat of my pants right now,” Parker said. “I’m 5-0 and just gonna keep going with it.”
Ex-Trinity player in the ring
If enthusiasm is contagious, people should hang around former Euless Trinity defensive back Edgar Hernandez, who couldn’t stand the idea of not competing and being part of a team after his high school glory days.
He is excited about living, to say the least.
“I wanted to do a sport and stay active and busy,” Hernandez said. “Once I put on the gloves, I fell in love with the sport. I love my team. I’ve met some great people, and I stay busy.”
The new member of the North Fort Worth Police Athletic League team won his opening bout in the 152-pound Men’s Novice.
Hernandez is a busy guy. He takes 14 hours at Tarrant County College, he works at a Chevron convenience store, and he boxes.
“I barely have time to get home. School, work, and boxing. That’s it.”
And he wouldn’t have it any other way.
