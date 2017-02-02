Cotto-Kirkland fight canceled at The Star in Frisco

The Miguel Cotto-James Kirkland junior middleweight fight has been canceled because Kirkland has a broken nose and is forced to withdraw.
The 12-round fight was scheduled for Feb. 25 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Roc Nation Sports announced the cancellation on Thursday after receiving notification from Kirkland’s team that Kirkland has a fractured nose. No other details about the injury were provided.
The entire HBO pay-per-view boxing program, including the undercard, has been canceled.
For customers who purchased through Ticketmaster via phone, online or mobile channels, you will receive a credit to the method of payment used. If you purchased in person at Ford Center or AT&T Stadium ticket office, bring the tickets and method of payment used at time of purchase to the AT&T Stadium North Ticket Office, located adjacent to Entry A, to receive your refund. If you purchased tickets from any other source, you will need to contact that point of purchase for your refund.
