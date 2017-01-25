Undercard added to Cotto-Kirkland fight at The Star in Frisco

The Return has some company.
Two fights have been added to the undercard of the Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland junior middleweight bout on Feb. 25 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The 12-round fight is billed as “The Return”.
The boxing event will be distributed on HBO pay-per-view beginning at 8 p.m.
The co-feature bout will have reigning WBA world super bantamweight champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 knockouts) in a mandatory 12-round WBA title defense against WBA interim titleholder Moises “Chucky” Flores (25-0, 17 KOs).
Also on the undercard will be WBC youth world super bantamweight champion and Golden Boy Promotions top-flight prospect Diego De La Hoya (16-0, 9 KOs) against Cuban pugilist Yoandris “El Nino” Salinas (21-2-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight fight.
Ticket prices range from $29 to $304, not including applicable service charges and taxes, are on sale now and available at all Ticketmaster locations, online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 and the AT&T Stadium box office.
This is the first boxing event to be held at The Star, which opened in August, 2016. The Ford Center seats 12,000 for football, but can be reconfigured for boxing.
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the event along with Roc Nation Sports and Miguel Cotto Promotions.
