Tickets go on sale Thursday for Cotto-Kirkland fight at Ford Center

Tickets go on sale Thursday for the junior middleweight showdown between Miguel Cotto and James Kirkland on Feb. 25 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Cotto, a five-time world champion, has a record of 40-5 with 33 knockouts. Kirkland is 32-2 with 28 KOs.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the AT&T Stadium box office in Arlington. Ticket prices range from $29 to $304, not including applicable service charges and taxes.
Both fighters are coming off losses to Mexico champion Canelo Alvarez.
Cotto is 19-5 in world championship fights. He lost to Alvarez by unanimous decision in 2015.
The 32-year-old Kirkland, who represents Austin, also lost to Alvarez in 2015.
This is the first boxing event to be held at The Star, which opened in August. The Ford Center seats 12,000 for football, but can be reconfigured for boxing.
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the event along with Roc Nation Sports and Miguel Cotto Promotions.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a longtime boxing fan.
“Our dream when we built AT&T Stadium was for it to become a familiarity when it comes to sports, to be something like Madison Square Garden. To play and compete at Madison Square Garden is something. I feel the same way about The Star,” Jones said. “Consequently, that’s a long winded way of saying, for us to have Miguel Cotto open our initial professional effort here at The Star is really a dream come true.”
Jones has two venues to draw big-time boxing with the Ford Center and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
In 2010, Manny Pacquiao defended his WBO World Welterweight Championship by beating Joshua Clottey in front of a crowd of 50,944 at AT&T Stadium.
Pacquiao returned to AT&T Stadium in 2012 to beat Antonio Margarito in a WBC Super Welterweight title fight in front of a crowd of 41,734.
On Sept. 17 of this year, Alvarez beat Liam Smith for the junior middleweight championship in front of an AT&T stadium-record boxing crowd of 51,240.
Comments