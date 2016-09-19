HBO will replay Canelo Alvarez’s WBO junior middleweight title win

Let’s do it again.
Or at least see it again.
HBO will replay Canelo Alvarez’s WBO junior middleweight world championship win over Liam Smith at AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 9:05 p.m.
Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) won the crown with a technical knockout in the ninth round in front of a stadium-record boxing crowd of 51,420.
In the meantime, Alvarez’s camp is figuring out who will be next for the champ.
Is it Gennady Golovkin?
Whomever it is, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be listening. And more than likely, AT&T Stadium will be available, or made available, after the crowd showing on Saturday.
