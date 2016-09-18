Boxing

September 18, 2016 12:18 AM

51,240 watch Canelo Alvarez score TKO over Liam Smith

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram

ARLINGTON

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former boxing great-turned-promoter Oscar De La Hoya were expecting a big crowd for the Canelo Alavarez-Liam Smith Junior Middleweight Championship Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

And they got it.

A crowd of 51,240 watched Alvarez scored a ninth-round, technical knockout over Smith.

For crowd perspective, in 2010 Manny Pacquiao defended his WBO World Welterweight Championship by beating Joshua Clottey in front of a crowd of 50,944. Pacquiao returned in 2012 to beat Antonio Margarito in a WBC Super Welterweight title fight in front of a crowd of 41,734.

In 2013, Alvarez’s match against Austin Trout at the Alamodome in San Antonio drew a crowd of 39,243.

Now the question is who will be in the next mega-fight at AT&T Stadium?

