51,240 watch Canelo Alvarez score TKO over Liam Smith

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former boxing great-turned-promoter Oscar De La Hoya were expecting a big crowd for the Canelo Alavarez-Liam Smith Junior Middleweight Championship Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.
And they got it.
A crowd of 51,240 watched Alvarez scored a ninth-round, technical knockout over Smith.
For crowd perspective, in 2010 Manny Pacquiao defended his WBO World Welterweight Championship by beating Joshua Clottey in front of a crowd of 50,944. Pacquiao returned in 2012 to beat Antonio Margarito in a WBC Super Welterweight title fight in front of a crowd of 41,734.
In 2013, Alvarez’s match against Austin Trout at the Alamodome in San Antonio drew a crowd of 39,243.
Now the question is who will be in the next mega-fight at AT&T Stadium?
