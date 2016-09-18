Grand Prairie’s Ortiz wins super lightweight fight in 40 seconds

Grand Prairie’s Vergil Ortiz Jr. always dreamed of performing on boxing’s big stage.
It didn’t take him long to make the most of his opportunity at AT&T Stadium, as part of the undercard for the Canelo Alvarez-Liam Smith WBO junior middleweight world championship bout.
Just 40 seconds into the fight, Ortiz had dropped El Paso’s Ernesto Hernandez to improve to 2-0 as a professional.
Both fighters seemed destined for a decent four-round fight in the super lightweight class, trading a couple of sharp jabs before Hernandez inexplicably dropped his defensive posture at just the wrong moment.
Ortiz delivered a right hook, and with Hernandez (1-4) out cold on the ropes, the bout was immediately stopped.
“Never in my dreams did I expect to be on such a stage so early in my career,” Ortiz said. “In the ring, I knew my opponent was hungry for redemption early because he kept trying to throw some overhand punches.
“But I kept tight, and when I landed my double jab and straight right punch combination, I had a feeling that he wasn’t going to get back up. I am glad I have such a solid start to my career, and I’m looking forward to more massive fights.”
Ortiz won his pro debut in July with a knockout of Julio Rodas at the 1:30 mark of the first round.
Diaz gets TKO win
Joseph Diaz Jr. bloodied Andrew Cancio early, then held on to score the technical knockout when referee Gregorio Alvarez stopped the fight 2:27 into the ninth round.
Diaz (22-0), a former U.S. Olympian, retained the NABF featherweight title. It was his 13th win by way of knockout.
Diaz’s style seemed to keep Cancio at bay most of the night, connecting with quick jabs and a vicious left hook.
Diaz mostly kept his guard low and retreated to frustrate Cancio and keep him off guard.
“This is a great victory, it will open up so many doors for me moving forward,” Diaz said. “I felt very comfortable today, I was the better puncher, I was faster and was able to cut the ring more efficiently.
“I knew that Cancio was going to be a strong guy, I knew he was going to be tough and try to push me around, so I had to be the better fighter tonight. I was able to display my defense and my power.”
Cancio’s team acknowledged that he was hurt early on.
“Cancio was tired, and he was badly hurt,” trainer Daniel Garcia said. “He was not up for finishing the fight, and we could not let it continue.”
In the end Cancio’s said his tank had just run dry.
“We trained well for this fight,” he said. “He was the better fighter tonight, and he got me with multiple shots throughout the fight.
“The cut over my nose didn’t bother me in the first couple of rounds, but when it didn’t stop it blurred my vision and started to distract me.”
Monroe-Rosado
The boos rained down from the crowd as Gabriel Rosado and Willie Monroe battled for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental middleweight title fight. In the end, the deliberate style of Monroe, nicknamed Mongoose, held firm in a unanimous decision. “I have no problem with Rosado, I have no personal problems with anyone, it’s a business,” Monroe said. “I just want to thank my grandfather who passed away in 2013. He raised me and this has been a dream in the making for 29 years and it’s still going.”
De La Hoya-Del Valle
Despite a pre-fight guarantee of victory by Puerto Rico’s Luis Orlando Del Valle, just two judges awarded him one round each as Diego De La Hoya of Mexico dominated the 10-round WBC youth super bantamweight title fight. De la Hoya, the cousin of boxing great Oscar De La Hoya, not only retained the title, but stayed perfect in his professional career at 16-0. He used a mix of jabs and pin-point hooks to keep Del Valle off-balance and out of rhythm throughout the fight. De la Hoya’s biggest flurry came in the final seconds of round No. 10.
“We knew this fight was going to be difficult we knew we were going up against an opponent who had a flood of experience,” De La Hoya said. “There were moments where the fight was complicated, but I was able to hurt him consistently with shots to the head. My most effective shot was the uppercut, and once I found that out, I consistently used it.”
Yarde-Johnson
Up-and-coming cruiserweight Anthony Yarde, 25, of London improved his record to 8-0 with a first-round knockout of Rayford Johnson, a 36-year-old fighter who fell to 11-22. “Obviously I’m happy to get the win, but I was trying to carry him a bit. I wanted more time in the ring … and take in more of this experience in AT&T Stadium. But overall I got the win, so I’m content with that,” Yarde said.
Salazar-Smith
Alexis Salazar of Tlaquepaque, Mexico, improved to 8-3 on his career, easily besting Dallas’ Larry Smith (10-29-1) in a six-round super welterweight fight. “I feel it was my technique that won this fight for me,” Salazar said. “My opponent was a tricky guy to fight, and I thought it would be an easier night for me because of his loss streak. He made me work and I think it was a good experience.”
Ochoa-Montoya
Zachary Ochoa (16-0) stayed perfect in his career, collecting the unanimous decision over Daniel Montoya (11-5) in an eight-round super lightweight fight. “I knew I could stop him, but I hurt my knuckle in the second round blocking his right hand hook and counter-punching him with my left hook,” Ochoa said. “He was a tough guy, resilient, but I was in control the whole time.”
Tanajara-Garcia
San Antonio’s Hector Tanajara stayed unbeaten in a four-round lightweight fight with Alice native Roy Garcia. While Garcia (3-20-1) danced around mostly in the first round, both fighters maintained throughout in going the distance. “It’s an amazing feeling being able to fight in my home state – I could hear my family members cheering from the stands, and it’s a blessing that they were able to come out to my first HBO performance,” Tanajara said. “I honestly thought I was going to be able to get the knock out, but my opponent wanted to brawl, and he had a resistance in the ring that I didn’t expect. In the end, I got my victory, and back to the gym we go.”
Ali-Corral
Sadam Ali scored a knockdown of Saul Corral in the fourth round and after the next six rounds of pillow-fight boxing, picked up the win over Saul Corral in 10 rounds. Ali (23-1) won nine rounds on every judge’s card, but one. Corral is 21-8. “The plan was to get the knock out, but that didn’t happen,” Ali said. “My opponent definitely had a Mexican style to him, and I was not expecting the reach he had with his arms. I knew I hurt him in the exchange of blows in the fourth round, and other times throughout the fight. This is still the win I needed and worked hard for, and I know the next fight I am in will demonstrate my will power.”
Franco-Bazan
San Antonio’s Josh Franco unloaded a vicious uppercut to Brian Bazan, scoring a fourth-round knockout in a six-round bantamweight fight to stay unbeaten at 7-0. It was Franco’s fourth professional knockout. Franco fought off an early onslaught in the first round and caught Bazan twice in the third to score knockdowns. Just 19 seconds into the fourth, both fighters exchanged sharp blows and Bazan began to taunt Franco when the San Antonio southpaw caught him square on the chin to end the theatrics. “This was only a taste of the things to come,” Franco said. “Roberto Diaz wanted me to get into the ring with a fighter that would give me a tough time, and I think my performance tonight showed that I can take on any opponent. I knew the first time he fell that it would only take a couple of shots until I could get the knock out.”
