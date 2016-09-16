Canelo Alvarez vs. Liam Smith: Tale of the tape

There are no obstacles remaining.
It’s fight time.
Canelo Alvarez and champion Liam Smith both made weight on Friday and the only thing left is a fight for the WBO junior middleweight title Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Both weighed in at 154 pounds.
Among those attending the weigh-in were Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, former champion Bernard Hopkins and boxing great and promoter Oscar De La Hoya.
There will be 11 fights on the card Saturday. Doors open at 2 p.m. The first fight is at 2:20 p.m.
The HBO pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. The main event is scheduled for approximately 10 p.m.
Also worth noting, Vergil Ortiz (1-0) of Grand Prairie weighed in at 139 1/4 pounds. His opponent, Ernesto Hernandez (1-3, 1 KO) of El Paso weighed 139 1/2 pounds. They’ll meet in a four-round super lightweight match.
There was a little drama on Friday.
Andrew Cancio (17-3-2, 13 KOs) weighed in 1/4 of a pound overweight. He shed his shorts behind a black screen and made weight at 126. Cancio will face Joseph Diaz Jr. (21-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round NABF featherweight title fight. Diaz weighed 125 1/2 pounds.
Later, Gabriel Rosado (23-9, 13 KOs) gave Willie Monroe Jr. (20-2, 6 KOs) a shove after their weigh-in. They’ll meet in the co-main event for the vacant WBO inter-continental middle weight title.
But the biggest response came from the pro-Alvarez crowd during the main event weigh-in.
Here’s the tale of the tape for Saturday’s Alvarez-Smith title fight:
Tale of the tape
Alvarez
Smith
Age
26
28
Record
41-1-1 (33 KOs)
23-0-1 (13 KOs)
Height
5-9
5-10
Weight
154
154
Reach
72
69
Neck
16
16
Normal chest
43
40
Expanded chest
44
42
Biceps
16
16
Forearm
14
12
Wrist
8
8
Fist
12
11
Waist
32
32
Thigh
24
24
Comments