September 16, 2016 3:57 PM

Canelo Alvarez vs. Liam Smith: Tale of the tape

By David Humphrey

There are no obstacles remaining.

It’s fight time.

Canelo Alvarez and champion Liam Smith both made weight on Friday and the only thing left is a fight for the WBO junior middleweight title Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Both weighed in at 154 pounds.

Among those attending the weigh-in were Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, former champion Bernard Hopkins and boxing great and promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

There will be 11 fights on the card Saturday. Doors open at 2 p.m. The first fight is at 2:20 p.m.

The HBO pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. The main event is scheduled for approximately 10 p.m.

Also worth noting, Vergil Ortiz (1-0) of Grand Prairie weighed in at 139 1/4 pounds. His opponent, Ernesto Hernandez (1-3, 1 KO) of El Paso weighed 139 1/2 pounds. They’ll meet in a four-round super lightweight match.

There was a little drama on Friday.

Andrew Cancio (17-3-2, 13 KOs) weighed in 1/4 of a pound overweight. He shed his shorts behind a black screen and made weight at 126. Cancio will face Joseph Diaz Jr. (21-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round NABF featherweight title fight. Diaz weighed 125 1/2 pounds.

Later, Gabriel Rosado (23-9, 13 KOs) gave Willie Monroe Jr. (20-2, 6 KOs) a shove after their weigh-in. They’ll meet in the co-main event for the vacant WBO inter-continental middle weight title.

But the biggest response came from the pro-Alvarez crowd during the main event weigh-in.

Here’s the tale of the tape for Saturday’s Alvarez-Smith title fight:

Tale of the tape

Alvarez

Smith

Age

26

28

Record

41-1-1 (33 KOs)

23-0-1 (13 KOs)

Height

5-9

5-10

Weight

154

154

Reach

72

69

Neck

16

16

Normal chest

43

40

Expanded chest

44

42

Biceps

16

16

Forearm

14

12

Wrist

8

8

Fist

12

11

Waist

32

32

Thigh

24

24

