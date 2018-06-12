The best viral high school baseball video brings out worst in Internet

The Internet eventually turns ugly on just about everything.



Even the most beautiful of sentiments turn into someone's punchline. Or, worse, elicit a seemingly unfathomable, knee-jerk hatred. And stupidity.



Take for instance the latest sports video to catch social media fire. A high school pitcher strikes out a childhood friend to clinch a trip to the Minnesota state championship.









As his team celebrates on the field behind him, pitcher Ty Koehn raced to home plate to give friend Jack Kocon a hug and some words of encouragement. It only last a few seconds before Koehn joins his teammates in celebration.



The video, shot by Kocon's friend Jim Moberg, spread across the Internet and warmed hearts with its show of gamesmanship, friendship and nice manners.



"Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game," Koehn told BringMeTheNews.com. "I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."

Apparently, for some, that's not good enough.





Internet tough guy who is so tough he doesn't use his real name on Twitter but goes by @3YearLetterman, responded to the footage posted by The Sporting News with admitted rage. Say what?





This makes me shake with rage the more I see it. As I said elsewhere, this offends me as a youth football coach who preaches killer instinct to my players. I would make a player who did this hold his championship ring as I blowtorch it and melt it, because he doesn’t deserve it. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 11, 2018

"This makes me shake with rage the more I see it," he wrote on Twitter. "As I said elsewhere, this offends me as a youth football coach who preaches killer instinct to my players. I would make a player who did this hold his championship ring as I blowtorch it and melt it, because he doesn’t deserve it."



Yep, apparently this genius is a youth football coach who loves Georgia Bulldogs football.

He wasn't the only one. Chris Marino, who at least uses a name on Twitter, was disgusted too. It was just too soon for Marino, who uses the Twitter handle @MarinoNYC, for an athlete to show compassion.





"Soft. There's no competitive nature in young athletes anymore," he wrote. "There's a time and a place to be a good friend."





Soft. There’s no competitive nature in young athletes anymore. There’s a time and a place to be a good friend — Chris Marino (@marinonyc) June 11, 2018

Never mind, as many on Twitter pointed out, that Koehn had actually just shown all of the 'competitive nature' he needed by striking out Kocon. But that's not good enough for some, apparently. The opponent needs to be despised, even after the final out is recorded.

Of course, there were other ridiculous, soul-crushing reactions. And plenty of valiant efforts by others to offer up the appropriate disgust. But you know how that goes. It never ends.



Thanks, Internet!