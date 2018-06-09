Astros win the game but Rangers win the milking contest

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Alex Claudio wins a cow milking contest against Houston Astros first base coach Alex Cintron before the Astros beat the Rangers 4-3 in baseball.
Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
"Too Fast" meets "Too Tall"

When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.