Daniels' deal wasn't the only Rangers news Thursday

Not each of the 35 minutes during a conference call Thursday morning with Jon Daniels was spent talking about his contract extension, the future of the Texas Rangers franchise and the past.

There was some actual news, albeit at the very end.

The Rangers expect to begin locking up their top selections from this week's MLB First-Year Player Draft, including No. 1 pick (15th overall) Luke Winn. The right-hander from Orange Lutheran High School in Southern California, along other picks intent on signing, must first pass a physical.

"We are making progress with the group," said Daniels, who received a multi-year deal to remain at general manager and president of baseball operations.

"I would expect, ultimately, we'll get all of the top 10 for sure signed. There are a couple we're still negotiated with. Our goal is to get physicals done on those we require it of starting next week."

The recommended slot value for Winn, a TCU commit, is $3,738,500 and $1,140,600 for second-rounder Owen White, another prep righty. White, from North Carolina, is committed to South Carolina, but each of the top prep draftees are expect to forgo their college commitments.

Also coming next week is a rehab assignment for shortstop Elvis Andrus, who Daniels said won't come off the 60-day disabled list the first day he is eligible Tuesday. Instead, Andrus, who was hit by a pitch April 13 that broke his right arm just below the elbow, will join either Double A Frisco or Triple A Round Rock for a yet-to-be-determined number of games.

He could be activated next weekend for a short three-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies.