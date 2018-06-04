Former 49ers great Dwight Clark, famous for 'The Catch' against the Cowboys, dies at 61

Former San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark made one of the most memorable plays in NFL history at the end of the 1981 NFC Championship Game.
And the moment came against the Dallas Cowboys. The play was so spectacular it simply became known as "The Catch."
On Monday, Clark, who had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), passed away at the age of 61.
The two-time All-Pro selection helped lead the 49ers to several Super Bowl titles. His No. 87 jersey was retired by the franchise in 1988.
Clark's 6,750 career receiving yards with the 49ers trail only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens for the most in franchise history.
Here is the "The Catch" in all of its glory.
