This Rangers prospect wasn't just on the fence. He flipped over it

Eric Jenkins isn't the most highly touted outfield prospect in the Texas Rangers organization, nor is he even the most touted on his team.

That distinction belongs to Leody Tavares, who at 19 is one of the top 100 prospects in the game. But Jenkins topped all of the prospects with a spectacular catch Sunday for the Down East Wood Ducks of the Class A Carolina League.

Jenkins was playing left field in an 11-4 victory over Frederick when he chased after a flyball that was drifting foul. Jenkins, though, ran after the ball and somersaulted over the bullpen fence to make the catch.

Rather than tumbling to the ground, Jenkins acrobatically landed on his feet and quickly rifled the ball back to the infield.

The catch was captured by Alex Walker of WITN-TV in Greensboro, N.C., and picked up by ESPN for its daily Top 10 plays of the day. It landed at No. 3.

Jenkins, 21, was the Rangers' second-round pick in 2015 from Cerro Gordo, N.C., and is noted for his speed. His bat is still developing, though he hit .291 to start the season at Low A Hickory and .250 for Down East in 18 games since his promotion.

His glove was spectacular Sunday.