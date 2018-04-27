Heartwarming video shows students give teacher a pair of Jordans on his last day

It's hard to get Michael Jordan's attention.

But on Wednesday, a few high schoolers in Arizona did just that, and then some.

Joe Laura, a Spanish teacher at Valley Christian High School in Chandler, Arizona, announced he was leaving for another job. And he'd always wanted a pair of 2012 Jordan retro Nikes in french blue, but never could quite justify spending $300 on shoes.

So, three students went around collecting the necessary funds so they could give their favorite teacher his "dream shoes."

On his last day of work, which also happened to be his birthday, they surprised him during everyone's lunch break. The build-up as he opened the wrapping was perfect, until he slowly, joyfully realized what was inside the box. Laura's son also attends the school and he was able to see the look of unbridled joy on his dad's face.

On Wednesday, 15-year-old Sailor Coutermarsh, one of the three who got him the gift, decided to tweet on the video she took of the scene. Then, it blew up.

His Airness himself retweeted it on Friday. Up to this point, the tweet had registered over 90,000 retweets and 349,000 likes.