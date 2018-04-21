Controversial ex-Cowboys player set to make professional UFC debut in June

One of the most controversial free-agent acquisitions in Jerry Jones' tenure as owner and general manager of the Cowboys is in the process of a major career change.

In mid-June, former Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy is set to make his professional mixed martial arts debut against Brandon Syles as part of the UFC’s fighter-search show Dana White’s Contender Series. White's show, which first aired in June 2017, pitted amateurs against one another over the course of eight weeks. White would typically offer several of the top contestants contracts in the UFC.

The news was first reported by MMA Today and MMAFighting.com.

Up to this point, Hardy has produced a 3-0 record as an amateur fighter, with all three victories coming via knockout. Considering his size, he will likely compete in the heavyweight division.

In July 2014, the then-Carolina Panther was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, but the charges were dropped after the alleged victim refused to testify in his appeal.

The Cowboys signed him after he was released by the Panthers. A month later, images of his ex-girlfriends reported injuries became public and he was suspended 10 games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. That suspension was later reduced to four games.

Hardy was not resigned after he finished his one-year contract with the Cowboys. In addition, he did not draw interest from any other team in the league.

The troubled defensive end was also arrested on drug charges in Richardson, Texas in September 2016. He later plead guilty and had to pay a fine and perform community service.