Sports

April 8, 2018 6:38 PM

How did Johnny Manziel do in his Spring League debut?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

Johnny Manziel's NFL comeback tour continues.

In late March, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback looked sharp when he took the field for the Pro Day at Texas A&M, his alma mater.

On Saturday night, Manziel made his NFL Spring League debut at an undisclosed high school near Austin, Texas. The game was a culmination of over a week's worth of practice by 170 players, all of whom paid to partake in the experience. The Spring League markets itself as a developmental league for players looking to make NFL rosters.

So, how did he perform on the field?

The answer is: so-so. Manziel managed to throw a touchdown pass and showed flashes of what made him such a great college player and enticing pro prospect.

Manziel Spring 2

He also got sacked three times and was unable to lead his team to a comeback win late in the fourth quarter.

Here's what Manziel told reporters after the game:

"It was good to be back on the field. I'm frustrated right now. First quarter was short, being in there. But nevertheless, I mean, on the field with two minutes left to win the game... I'm pissed right now. Trying to shake it off a little bit."

The 2012 Heisman winner hasn't taken an NFL snap since December 2015, and he's been out of the league entirely since March 2016.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

View more video

Sports