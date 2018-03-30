Report: Baylor paid Art Briles and Ken Starr millions after sexual assault scandal

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles received $15.1 million from Baylor following his 2016 dismissal during a sexual assault scandal that gutted the program and the university.
Former Baylor University President Ken Starr received $4.52 million from the university following his resignation. Baylor's then-athletic director Ian McCaw (now the AD at Liberty University) received $761,059, upon his resignation.
The dollar amounts of these settlements came from Baylor's 990 filing to the IRS this week that was obtained and reported on by The Dallas Morning News. That filing is required annually of non-profit organizations.
This story is still updating.
