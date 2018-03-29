Photos from Rangers-Astros on Opening Day 2018

The players stand for the National Anthem as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on opening day of Major League Baseball at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Mike Miller, of Kemp, and Ross Sather, of Mesquite, play "can jam" before the game.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Randy Schultz and Mark Bigham of Midlothian grill meat for their friends at a tailgate party before the game.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Police and bomb detection dogs work the entrances as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on opening day of Major League Baseball at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
The Astros warm up before the game as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Fans take pictures with the ballpark before the game as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on opening day.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, talks with reporters as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on opening day.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) meets Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) at the dugout steps.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
The Astros warm up before the game as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on opening day.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Fans enter the gates before the game as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on opening day.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara (30) signs autographs before the game as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on opening day of Major League Baseball.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick (6) hits into a double play, as Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) fielding the ball.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) starts the game and collects his first loss.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) connects on the second pitch of the game for a solo home run off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35).
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
After their win, Houston Astros closing pitcher Ken Giles (53), catcher Brian McCann (16), first baseman Marwin Gonzalez (9) and right fielder George Springer (4) celebrate. The Texas Rangers lose to the Houston Astros 4-1 on MLB's opening day in Arlington, Thursday, March 29, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) fist bumps his players during player introductions.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Waved through by third base coach Gary Pettis (8), Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) 'rounds third base, scoring on a Carlos Correa (1) double, top of the eighth inning.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Former President George Bush and his wife Laura watch as the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on opening day.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) hits a lead off homer in the first inning.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua (16) chases a Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) double in the outfield in the first inning.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) is picked off first base as Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) makes the tag in the third inning.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
The Astros celebrate after Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick (6) hits a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Houston Astros closing pitcher Ken Giles (53, top l) and catcher Brian McCann (16, top r) wait to high five teammates after the Astros win. The Texas Rangers lose to the Houston Astros 4-1 on MLB's opening day in Arlington, Thursday, March 29, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Fans try to catch a foul ball hit by Texas Rangers first baseman Joey Gallo.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Chris Martin (31) pitches in relief.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) strikes out.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) strikes out swinging in the seventh inning.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) scores on a wild pitch in the ninth inning for the Rangers only score.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Fans try to get the attention of players after the game.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com