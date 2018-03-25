Bob McNair has apologized for his comments comparing NFL players to prison inmates.
Bob McNair has apologized for his comments comparing NFL players to prison inmates. Brandon Wade AP
Bob McNair has apologized for his comments comparing NFL players to prison inmates. Brandon Wade AP

Sports

Texans owner questions NFL players national anthem protests, defends Panthers owner

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 25, 2018 07:22 PM

Houston Texans owner Robert McNair might want to avoid speaking to reporters when he attends the next few NFL owners meetings.

In Orlando, NFL owners are mulling changes to the league's national anthem policy in response to the protests of players. Those protests, which occurred league-wide this past season, have taken place during the playing of the anthem.

Once again, McNair addressed the issue by saying NFL playing fields are “not the place for political statements” and teams must show angry fans that they “respect our flag and respect our country.”

McNair also decided to offer his opinion on the controversial comments made by Carolina Panthers' owner Jerry Richardson. Richardson's sexual and racial episodes led to significant financial settlements and ultimately resulted in him putting the team up for sale.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here is McNair's defense of his fellow owner:

“I hope this thing turns out that he’s innocent. They alleged. I don’t know,” McNair said. “Some of the comments he might have made could have been made jokingly and misunderstood. I’m sure he didn’t mean to offend anybody.”

This isn't the first time McNair has made controversial remarks about players in the league. At an NFL owners meeting last October, he said "we can’t have the inmates running the prison." He later apologized for the remarks.

A few days later, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones defended McNair on his 105.3 The Fan radio show.

“Bob is one of the absolute most admired people as far as the ownership there is in the NFL,” Jones said. “I know what Bob’s stature is in Houston. He brought football back to Houston. It’s so unfortunate that he’s had this happen for him, but he’s really a guy that has a lot of influence and I admire him greatly."

More Videos

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win 38

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win

Pause
TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle praises pitching after sweep of Kansas State 62

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle praises pitching after sweep of Kansas State

TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday 74

TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday

Rangers’ Jeff Banister on Howard Johnson: “It caught him pretty flush” 51

Rangers’ Jeff Banister on Howard Johnson: “It caught him pretty flush”

Jon Daniels sorts through Rangers’ Bartolo Colon dilemma 130

Jon Daniels sorts through Rangers’ Bartolo Colon dilemma

Luken Baker's two-run homer in the eighth lifted TCU past Kansas State 57

Luken Baker's two-run homer in the eighth lifted TCU past Kansas State

Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis 93

Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Yu Darvish reflects on Rangers off-season pursuit, return to Surprise 177

Yu Darvish reflects on Rangers off-season pursuit, return to Surprise

New Ballpark Grub! 40

New Ballpark Grub!

Rangers prospect Leody Taveras takes batting practice 36

Rangers prospect Leody Taveras takes batting practice

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his Hall of Fame year was not negatively impacted by his ongoing battle with the NFL. McClatchychill@star-telegram.com







  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win 38

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win

Pause
TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle praises pitching after sweep of Kansas State 62

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle praises pitching after sweep of Kansas State

TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday 74

TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday

Rangers’ Jeff Banister on Howard Johnson: “It caught him pretty flush” 51

Rangers’ Jeff Banister on Howard Johnson: “It caught him pretty flush”

Jon Daniels sorts through Rangers’ Bartolo Colon dilemma 130

Jon Daniels sorts through Rangers’ Bartolo Colon dilemma

Luken Baker's two-run homer in the eighth lifted TCU past Kansas State 57

Luken Baker's two-run homer in the eighth lifted TCU past Kansas State

Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis 93

Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Yu Darvish reflects on Rangers off-season pursuit, return to Surprise 177

Yu Darvish reflects on Rangers off-season pursuit, return to Surprise

New Ballpark Grub! 40

New Ballpark Grub!

Rangers prospect Leody Taveras takes batting practice 36

Rangers prospect Leody Taveras takes batting practice

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win

View More Video