Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he is looking forward to testifying at a hearing Monday before commissioner Roger Goodell and other owners in contesting paying reimbursement fees to the NFL.
Sports

How is Jerry Jones connected to Stormy Daniels lawyer?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 25, 2018 03:47 PM

What do the President of the United States, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, an adult-film actress and her lawyer all have in common?

Well, it's complicated.

On Sunday night, "60 Minutes" will air an interview with Stephanie "Stormy Daniels" Clifford. In that interview, she and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, will discuss an alleged affair between the adult-film star and President Donald Trump. One that she says took place in 2006 at a hotel in Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was supposedly connected to the incident as well).

On Saturday, President Trump reportedly told Chris Ruddy, an ABC News contributor that "he thought that, that much of the Stormy Daniels stuff was a political hoax.”

So, how is Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones connected to all of this?

According to Jack Dickey of Sports Illustrated, Jones and Daniels' lawyer have a bit of a history. In 2011, Avenatti represented fans who had bought tickets to Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium. Due to construction issues, their seats were unavailable for the big game.

Somehow, Avenatti forced Jones to take the stand and questioned him in open court. Needless to say the Cowboys owner was none too pleased. Here's Avenatti describing the exchange to Sports Illustrated:

“When Mr. Jones came off the stand and walked by counsel table on his way out of the courtroom, he was staring at me in a way that no one has stared at me before,” Avenatti says. “My co-counsel—a former federal prosecutor—leaned over to me and said, ‘I’ve never seen a human being look at another human being with such hatred in their eyes.’ I wear that as a badge of honor.”

Eventually, the jury in that case awarded Avenatti's clients nearly $76,000 in damages two days after Jones took the stand.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his Hall of Fame year was not negatively impacted by his ongoing battle with the NFL. McClatchychill@star-telegram.com

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win

