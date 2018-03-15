Former Texas head baseball coach Augie Garrido passes away at the age of 79

Legendary Texas baseball coach Augie Garrido passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 79.
In his 48 years of coaching, Garrido accumulated 1,975 wins, which ranks first all-time in college baseball history. He also won five National Championships in his career. Two of those titles came with the Longhorns.
"This is a very, very sad day," said University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. "We lost one of the greatest coaches of all time, a truly special Longhorn Legend and college athletics icon. There will never be another Augie Garrido.
"He was a once-in-a-lifetime personality whose impact on Texas Athletics, collegiate baseball and the student-athletes he coached extended far beyond the playing field. If you were fortunate enough to have spent time with Augie, or if you followed him in any way, he had a great effect on you with his brilliant combination of wisdom, wit and charm.
"He was just an incredible coach, molder of men and a great person. He will be missed, but the memories of him and his awesome accomplishments will carry on forever. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Jeannie, and his family."
Texas President Gregory L. Fenves tweeted: "The winningest coach in college baseball history, Augie Garrido was first and foremost an educator. He coached young men to do more than play baseball, and his impact lasted long after their playing days. He is deeply missed, and we're honoring his life with a dark Tower tonight."
Former Longhorns pitcher and MLB closer Huston Street chimed in on Twitter as well: "Pressure is a choice The world treats winners different than losers Time is the ultimate game Passion will persuade reality Coach you’ve been a genius for so many of us. A friend, our charming second Dad we all thought was just so cool I love you forever RIP AUGIE GARRIDO."
