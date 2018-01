1:14 Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game Pause

4:25 Yu Darvish addresses trade, possible return to Rangers

3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

1:39 The operators of the Mira Monte Apartments say the City of Fort Worth has unfairly targeted them with a lawsuit

1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

1:25 Tiny horses became an obsession for Buda man

2:30 Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

0:41 He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time.