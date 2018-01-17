Bulls' Night Out 1.17.18

Garrett Wickett only made 4.8 seconds aboard ‘Undetermined’ during the second night of Bulls’ Night Out.
Riley Blankenship, dismounting after eight seconds, scored a 76.50 riding ‘Sheriff’ during the second night of Bulls Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Wednesday.
Parker Breding only hung on to ‘Wild Onion’ for 4 seconds in the second round.
Denton Fugate didn’t make 8 seconds aboard ‘Smoke’s Ghost’ in the third round during the second night of Bulls Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Wednesday.
Justin Hendrix rode ‘Paradise Slinger’ to a 85.00 in the third round during the second night of Bulls Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Wednesday.
‘Western Hauler’ tosses Garrett Tribble in the air after the 8-second buzzer sounds, Garrett scored a 83.50 in the third round Wednesday.
Jeston Mead, riding 'Rat Race' in the third round, gets briefly hung up in his rigging during the second night of Bulls Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Wednesday.
Alex Guzman doesn’t score in the final short go round during the second night of Bulls Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Joe Frost rode a 77.00 in the final short go-round during the second night of Bulls Night Out. Frost was the only cowboy in the final 10-man round Wednesday with a qualified score. He finished fourth overall, behind three riders from Tuesday night.
Tim Bingham rode a 83.50 aboard ‘Little Turbo’ during the second night of Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Wednesday.
After luring bull ‘17 Shots’ away from rider Tyler Taylor, bullfighter Evan Allard dives out of harm’s way in the second round Wednesday.
Ty Wallace got a re-ride option when bull ‘Sweet Dreams’ left Wallace in the chute in the second round Wednesday.
