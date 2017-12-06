Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game.
Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson leaps over Corey Mayfield of North Forney on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Legacy a 21-14 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter of the Class 5A Division II Regional round game.
When Waco Midway beat Mansfield 48-17 on Friday, second-year Midway coach Jeff Hulme got the better of a team he led for eight years. Daniel Maberry was his assistant, and Baylor commit Jackson Gleeson played two seasons for Hulme.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has quotes from Dak Prescott, Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones after the Cowboys beat the Redskins 38-14 on Thursday. The win snaps a three-game losing streak and keeps the Cowboys' slim playoff hopes alive.
Mansfield Lake Ridge improved to 12-1 on the season as the Eagles came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Prosper 38-28. Lake Ridge running back Cartraven Walker rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and scored four times.