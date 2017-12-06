Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

2:32 Morris Center works to get moms and kids out of shelters and on their feet

1:33 Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

0:29 How to safely shop online

1:05 Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:32 In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives