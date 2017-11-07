Chiefs Cowboys 11.5.2017

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott fights off tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Steve Nurenberg
Special
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brad Loper
Special
A 100-yard American Flag covers the field during the National Anthem prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Special
Ray Carlin
Special
Dallas Cowboys quarteback Dak Prescott is sacked by the Kansas Chiefs during the 2nd quarter, Sunday afternoon, November 5, 2017 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special
Dallas Cowboys quarteback Dak Prescott tries to get the pass off before getting tackled by Kansas Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo during the 2nd quarter, Sunday afternoon, November 5, 2017 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott leaps over Kansas City cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during the 3rd quarter
Steve Nurenberg
Special
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott run out of the tunnel before the game.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (19) comes up with a reception in front of Kansas City cornerback Marcus Peters.
Steve Nurenberg
Special
Tony Romo sits in the broadcast booth before the game while fans try to snap phone pictures. The Chiefs game is Romo's first broadcast of a Cowboys game since retiring earlier this year.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) dives in front of a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) for an interception in the fourth quarter.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a catch defended by Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) for a first down, but the play was negated by a holding penalty.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after his touchdown catch in the end zone as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) watches.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas head coach Jason Garrett, greeting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and linebacker Frank Zombo (51) at midfield after the game.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) was well-protected in the pocket during the game against the Chiefs.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
A fan shows her appreciation for former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who was calling his first Cowboys game for CBS Sports since his retirement from football.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leads the team onto the field.
Ray Carlin
Special
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes a knee in the endzone prior to kickoff.
Ray Carlin
Special
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) on a punt return during the first half.
Ray Carlin
Special
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) after a catch during the first half.
Ray Carlin
Special
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) at midfield after the game.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles free from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey (97) for a touchdown run in the first half.
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs in the third quarter against the Chiefs.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) dives for his second touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs Steven Nelson (20) and Marcus Peters (22) in the second half.
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the second half.
Ray Carlin
Special
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) celebrates a first down catch among four Kansas City Chiefs defenders during the second half.
Ray Carlin
Special
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) hugs Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (29) following the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Ray Carlin
Special