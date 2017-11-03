Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach

The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. won his first cup title at Texas Motor Speedway, forever solidifying its place in his heart. In NASCAR's #Appreci88ion series, Earnhardt Jr. shares his memories at various tracks around the country.
It's rare to see a team let its opponent score a touchdown, but thats exactly what happened between two Virginia high schools. An Atlee High School senior with cerebral palsy runs down the field and into the endzone on his own.