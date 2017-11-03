Triumphant Astros return to Houston with World Series trophy

The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. won his first cup title at Texas Motor Speedway, forever solidifying its place in his heart. In NASCAR's #Appreci88ion series, Earnhardt Jr. shares his memories at various tracks around the country.
Scott Warner’s wife believes, he may be the biggest LA Dodgers fan “on the planet.” When Warner's son turned the TV off in the middle of the game, he showed just how much watching the game meant to him.
It's rare to see a team let its opponent score a touchdown, but thats exactly what happened between two Virginia high schools. An Atlee High School senior with cerebral palsy runs down the field and into the endzone on his own.