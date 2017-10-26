Cheering for the other Texas MLB team? Hear Dodgers fans thoughts from inside Dodger Stadium

The once-dominant Dodgers bullpen gave up six runs in its final four innings, costing Los Angeles in a 7-6 loss in 11 innings to the Houston Astros that evened the World Series at 1-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Los Angeles hadn't lost in 98 games this season when it led after the eighth inning. On Wednesday night, it just couldn't stop baseball's highest-scoring team from the regular season.