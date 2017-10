More Videos

0:52 Hey TCU - Penn State is ranked higher, but could the Frogs pull off a better White Out?

0:16 A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

1:13 'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

0:48 Aledo Bearcats set consecutive district wins state record

0:30 RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT

0:14 RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus

0:31 Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win

1:38 Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins'

0:16 State single-game rushing record falls

1:31 Not a bad night for this backup quarterback

1:22 Which high school football rivalry was once played at Texas Stadium?

0:39 RAW: Defensive back follows his blockers after this INT