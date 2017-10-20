Aledo Bearcats set district win record

More Videos

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Which high school football rivalry was once played at Texas Stadium?

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins'

Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

    The State Champion Aledo Bearcats set the district win record, winning their 72nd district game in a row, beating Eaton 52-13.

The State Champion Aledo Bearcats set the district win record, winning their 72nd district game in a row, beating Eaton 52-13.
Watch Matthew McConaughey and other famous Texas and OU alums play their own Red River Rivalry

Watch Matthew McConaughey and other famous Texas and OU alums play their own Red River Rivalry

Longhorns and Sooners show they can get along alright, alright, alright - when raising money for charity. Famous Texas alums, including Matthew McConaughey, Ricky Williams and TJ Ford took on OU's Toby Keith and Roy Williams in a celebrity softball match benefiting the Lone Survivor Foundation. Half of each team's roster consisted of celebrities, and the other half was filled out with U.S. veterans. Played at Frisco's Dr. Pepper Ballpark, but game kicked off the Red River Rivalry weekend with a positive spin.