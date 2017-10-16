'One of the players should beat you to death': Women sportswriters listen to #morethanmean tweets

Longhorns and Sooners show they can get along alright, alright, alright - when raising money for charity. Famous Texas alums, including Matthew McConaughey, Ricky Williams and TJ Ford took on OU's Toby Keith and Roy Williams in a celebrity softball match benefiting the Lone Survivor Foundation. Half of each team's roster consisted of celebrities, and the other half was filled out with U.S. veterans. Played at Frisco's Dr. Pepper Ballpark, but game kicked off the Red River Rivalry weekend with a positive spin.