Texas OU 10.14.17

Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) has a pile of Texas defenders on his tail in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Field staff arives in the south team tunnel at the Cotton Bowl before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Longhorn head coach Tom Herman steps off of the team bus before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Longhorn head coach Tom Herman shook hands and hugged each of his players before the walked into the locker room before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Longhorn fans cheer as the team buses arrive before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley arrives at the Cotton Bowl before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Sooner fans cheer as the team buses arrive before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Guarded by Texas Longhorns defensive back Kris Boyd (2), Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jeff Badet (2) hauls in the Sooners first TD pass in the first quarter as Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
In the endzone, Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jeff Badet (2) scored on a pass play in the first quarter as Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) is hit as he throws by Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31), the ball recovered by Texas in th first quarter as Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) under pressure from Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) in the first quarter as Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns place kicker Joshua Rowland (49) makea field goal with seconds in the second quarter as Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks for a receiver in the first quarter as Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners fullback Dimitri Flowers (36) gets a flying first down in the second quarter as Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
The Texas flag covered on endzone during the UT band's game-opening song before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (center, in visor) reacts as time runs out and OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Steven Parker (10) celebrates with the golden cowboy hat trophy after OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (center in visor) and his tean pose for a photo after OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Mark Andrews (81) takes off down the OU sidelines to score the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) is hit at the sidelines by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) in the fourth quarter, Ehlinger's last play of the game as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele (7), sliding on a run play, entered the game in the fourth quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is caught by Texas Longhorns defensive back Brandon Jones (19) in the fourth quarter, Mayfield called for intentional grounding, as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) slips around Texas Longhorns defensive end Malcolm Roach (32) in the fourth quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele (7) entered the game in the fourth quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns running back Chris Warren III (25) drives into the endzone for a third quarter touchdown as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Texas Longhorns linebacker Breckyn Hager (44) collide in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Jordan Thomas (7) shoves Texas Longhorns running back Chris Warren III (25) ourt of bounds in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns running back Chris Warren III (25) in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) tries to break through a hole in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Chris Nelson (97) leads the Longhorns on to the field carrying the American gflag before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks for a receiver in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Reggie Hemphill-Mapps (17) tries to elude Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
With Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) defending, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) hauls in a pass for a fourth quarter first down as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
With Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) defending, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) tries to stay in bounds for a fourth quarter first down as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) gets the ball off but is hit hard by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) in the fourth quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks for a receiver as Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Kenneth Mann (55) closes in in the fourth quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Winning quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) models the Golden Cowboy Hat trophy as head coach Lincoln Riley watches (foreground) after OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
