No significant penalties for UNC in NCAA’s long-awaited report on academic scandals

More Videos 1:12 Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0 Pause 2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 1:20 Declining numbers: Concern over head injury hinders football growth - in Texas! 1:30 Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 2:20 Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:57 From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 1:10 Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:51 Ryan Adams does not like flash photography and has no problem telling everyone in Irving Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA