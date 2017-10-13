Deflating football: Even in Texas, concern over head injuries hinders growth

0:15 RAW: What can't this high school wide receiver catch? Pause

1:12 Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0

2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

1:30 Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

2:20 Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know