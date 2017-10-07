More Videos

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 2:20

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

Pause
Bowie QB airs out Sam Houston 1:27

Bowie QB airs out Sam Houston

ESPN's David Pollack impressed with Fort Worth, TCU and that Mexican restaurant he keeps hearing about 2:00

ESPN's David Pollack impressed with Fort Worth, TCU and that Mexican restaurant he keeps hearing about

Mansfield defense makes a statement 1:18

Mansfield defense makes a statement

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 2:13

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

RAW: Wow what a catch by Stefan Cobbs 0:12

RAW: Wow what a catch by Stefan Cobbs

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 0:26

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

  • Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

    ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans.

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans.
Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.co,