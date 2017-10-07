Mansfield Arlington 10.6,17

Mansfield Tigers Kj Hawkins (22) breaks up the middle against the Arlington Colts defense during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts running back Kenland McCray (2) fights off a tackle from Mansfield Tigers Cody Dooley (11) during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers defensive back Kason McCullough-Cooper (7) defends on a pass attempt to Arlington Colts Jahari Rogers (18) during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers quarterback Shawn Hartsfield (15) rolls out against the Arlington Coltsduring the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers Jaqulis Coleman (25) is tackled by Arlington Colts linebacker X'zavion Mcdonald (17) during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers Theo Owens (21) blasts up the middle for a touchdown against the Arlington Colts during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers wide receiver Jackson Gleeson (8) makes a long reception against Arlington Colts defensive back Xzavier Guyton (6) during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts kick returner Xzavier Guyton (6) looks for yards against the Mansfield Tigers during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts running back Kenland McCray (2) is run out of bounds by Mansfield Tigers defensive back Corbin Frederick (2) during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts quarterback D'montae Davis (7) runs upfield past Mansfield Tigers defensive lineman Jose Aragon (66) during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts receiver watches as a tipped ball from a Mansfield Tigersdefender falls into his lap for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts running back Kenland McCray (2) is tackled for a lose by Mansfield Tigers defensive end Robert Shaw (44) on a fourth down play in the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers K.J. Hawkins (22) rushes upfield against the Arlington Colts during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers defensive back Corbin Frederick (2) makes a hit that would dislodge a reception attempt from Arlington’s Josh Bowen (12) during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts quarterback D'montae Davis (7) is pressured by Mansfield Tigers Jarrett Skaggs (42) during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers running back Jaqulis Coleman (25) is caught from behind by Arlington Colts defensive lineman Brian DeClercq (55) during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers receiver Jackson Gleeson (8) makes a touchdown reception against Arlington Colts defensive back Xzavier Guyton (6) during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers running back Avery Chatman (32) rushes for a touchdown past Arlington Colts defensive back Zion Mills (11) during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
The Mansfield Tigers defense reacts to making a stop on fourth down against the Arlington Colts during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Mansfield Tigers defensive back Corbin Frederick (2).
Arlington Colts quarterback D'montae Davis (7) is hit by Mansfield Tigers Kason McCullough-Cooper (7) as he throws during the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts fans cheer during the second half of a high school football game against the Mansfield Tigers at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers Jackson Gleeson (8) makes a touchdown reception against Arlington Colts defensive back Xzavier Guyton (6) during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Arlington Colts fans cheer during the second half of a high school football game against the Mansfield Tigers at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield Tigers fans cheer during the second half of a high school football game against the Arlington Colts at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
The Mansfield Tigers prepare to take the field for the first half of a high school football game against the Arlington Colts at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
